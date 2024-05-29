Did Sonal Chauhan extend support to Heeramandi fame Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi arrived last month on Netflix and became the internet’s talking point for the longest time. While the performances of all actors were appreciated, the filmmaker’s niece and actress Sharmin Segal had to face massive online trolling for her 'dead eyes' and expressionless dialogue delivery. Sonal Chauhan seems to have now arrived at Segal’s rescue.

Did Sonal Chauhan slam people trolling Sharmin Segal?

A part of the internet thinks so. A screenshot of the Jannat actress’ Instagram story is going viral on the internet where she has penned down a long note for someone without naming. Sonal expressed her sadness about seeing how social media and some Instagram pages are making a villain out of a person because they think that trolling them at this point will bring them a little more traction and engagement.

She shared, "It is quite evident how videos are being manipulated to make this particular actor look bad or how statements out of the whole interview are being put there just because making them look bad is 'trending' right now. Don't forget that you started this trend and you're adding to it."

Sonal Chauhan blamed trollers for adding to the narrative and said that one’s onscreen performance does not define one's entire character or personality. The Paltan actress said, “She's not the villain, you are” adding the hashtags 'shame on you', 'draw a line' and 'be human'. See here:-

How did the internet react to Sonal Chauhan’s indirect support for Sharmin Segal?

The Adipurush actress’ story made its way to Reddit where people rather dropped their opinions against her and continued their rant against Sharmin. One user said, “Knew it was about Sharmin like 3 lines lmaoo is Sonal trying to be the next Heera in SLB’s mandi?? It's not like she’s that much better than Sharmin, so if the shoe fits lol.”

Another user shared, “Funny thing is Sharmin's videos are not being manipulated in the slightest to make her look bad; trust I’ve seen most of the clips that get posted here that go viral and the interviews they’re pulled from. 98 percent of the time, there’s not a single cut or misrepresentation of the question being asked. That’s legitimately just what Sharmin said. She’s an obnoxious brat… who has no social awareness… and is a bully, but people online are bullies for recognizing she’s a bully??"

An extended reference to this comment is that several users have pointed out that not just on-screen but Sharmin has been making unpleasant remarks about her co-stars (mainly Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh) in her interviews as well.

In one of the interviews, Sharmin said that Aditi is a good schoolgirl and went on to explain how if a teacher says you have to submit your homework at this time, Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. She added on IMDb, “That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time."

In Sanjeeda Sheikh's case, Sharmin had called out her co-star for being an outsider and calling Bhansali a ‘perfectionist.’ She told Showsha, “I think perfectionist is a very basic word to describe Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the kind of word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set, and seen the kind of director that he is will use that. He is much more than that…”

Sharmin Segal however remains tight-lipped on getting trolled post-Heeramandi release.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits Sharmin Segal kept telling him, ‘Mama, I’ll underplay’