EXCLUSIVE: 'If you don't struggle, there's something wrong with you', Akshay Kumar opens up about the importance of toiling hard

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya gear up for the release of their movie Sky Force. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani, the movie is based on the Indo-Pak 1965 air war. The duo of Akshay and Veer graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs, where they spoke in length about Sky Force, their film journeys, successes, failures and setbacks, and their upcoming films.

In an exclusive interview of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya with Pinkvilla, the former was asked if the real struggle of an actor begins once they become successful, because it is difficult to deal with failure after tasting success. Akshay Kumar corrected the claim by saying that struggle is throughout and not just once an actor becomes successful. 'After you achievements, after your success; After your films doing well, struggle begins to now sustain it. Struggle is to get your first film. Struggle is about how to manage your money and where to invest it', the actor answered.

Akshay Kumar then gave examples of how everyone struggles, be it the host (Himesh Mankad) who conducts interviews for Pinkvilla or a certified CA in the audience, who expressed his interest to become a finance minister. 'Struggle doesn't stop. Your struggle is always on. Everybody's struggle never stops. Struggle is always on. You have to keep struggling. If you don't struggle, there's something wrong with you', the Khiladi actor concluded.

Watch Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Full Pinkvilla Interview:-

In the interview, Akshay Kumar was also asked about the reason for the increasing number of theatrical failures in recent times. He answered saying that it is primarily because of the advent of OTT. He claimed that prospective viewers prefer watching most films at the comfort of their homes, just a few weeks after the theatrical release. It is after COVID-19 that this drastic change came, as per the celebrated actor.

How excited are you to watch Sky Force? The aerial actioner releases in theatres, worldwide, on the 24th of January, 2025.

