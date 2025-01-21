Sky Force: Akshay Kumar reveals why he left Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 grand finale set abruptly; 'I spoke to...'
Akshay Kumar was supposed to promote Sky Force at the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. However, the actor left the sets of Salman Khan’s show abruptly. Read on to know why.
Akshay Kumar is all set to start 2025 with the action-thriller movie, Sky Force. Helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film is all set to hot cinemas on January 24, 2025. Ahead of its release, Kumar and his co-star Veer Pahariya were supposed to promote their movie at the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale on January 19, 2025. But Akshay had to leave the sets without shooting the show. Recently, Khiladi Kumar shared why he left so abruptly. Read on!
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming movie, Sky Force. Ahead of its big screen debut, the actors arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale to promote their movie. However, due to prior work commitments, Kumar had to leave the show mid-way. When the media asked the senior star about his absence from the finale episode with Salman Khan, he stated that he was running late for something.
“I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment,” stated the OMG 2 actor.
