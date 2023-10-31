EXCLUSIVE: Indian Film Industry to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan on November 2; SRK throws a MEGA birthday bash

On November 2, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 and to mark the birthday celebration, SRK is set to throw one of the biggest birthday parties ever. According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, Pooja Dadlani are set to host a grand birthday party in Bandra on November 2, and the invites for the same have been sent to almost every actor, director, and producer in the Indian Film Industry by the SRK's management team. Interestingly, it's going to be a celebration of multiple names under the roof as SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani also celebrates her 40th birthday on November 2.

Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his birthday and 2023 success on November 2

“After quiet birthdays through the pandemic, 2023 is a special year for SRK with two all-time blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan. He wants to celebrate his big day with all the people who represent the Indian Film Industry and the teams have gone all out to pull off a guest list that would be remembered for years to come by. It’s more of an event to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 on his birthday,” revealed a source close to the development.

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Siddharth Anand among others are the major names expected to attend the big bash. There's a talk of Salman Khan too paying a visit at the party. “These are the names on the tip of the iceberg, as many other celebrities will be coming to King’s Den for the birthday. It’s going to be a night full of style, glamour and big smiles,” the source added. The night will also be a bring-in party for SRK's daughter, Suhana's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, as the gen-z of the Hindi Film Industry, including the Archies Gang will be present at the event.

A hectic birthday on cards for Shah Rukh Khan

Interestingly, it’s going to be a packed day for SRK on November 2 as he has planned the day to give back all the love he has received from fans and well-wishers. “The day begins with the teaser of his Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. This would be followed by a fan event, where SRK will watch the teaser live with all his fans, who have traveled to Mumbai from various parts of the world. He will be making and waving to all his fans outside Mannat multiple times in the day and finally, the night will be for the Indian Film Fraternity at his grand birthday bash at BKC, Bandra,” the source informed.

It's expected to be a gala night, more like a festival as special thought has also gone into the set up and décor for the party. “It’s a king-sized bash and every person in the industry is excited to meet and celebrate the big day with the man of the moment,” the source concluded. Talking of Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set to explode on the big screen on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

