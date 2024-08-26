EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘I think this kind of legacy is unbreakable’, Nani pays tribute to Kamal Haasan

Nani, fondly referred to as the Natural star, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared his thoughts about his films, favorite actors, inspirations, and all things cinema.

When asked about the actors who inspired him, Nani spoke about Kamal Haasan's influence on his career. He said, “I think Kamal Haasan Sir is a gift to cinema. He has excelled in so many departments of filmmaking.”

Further speaking about the Indian 2 actor, he said, “He has given his life to cinema, and he has tried many different things. He started at 5 years old, and today, he is still the leading man with so much hype around him. Huge films are riding on him. I think this kind of legacy is unbreakable.”

Nani also shared his thoughts about the actors of Kamal’s generation, saying that that generation of actors has seen everything. “From witnessing the first transition to digital cameras to much more, Kamal Haasan’s contribution is unmatchable,” the actor said passionately.

With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani attempts to bring a concoction of mass and class. Speaking of the much-anticipated movie, Nani has continuously promoted the film across languages. The film will be originally released in Telugu as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and simultaneously in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam as Surya’s Saturday.

The film also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and others in prominent roles. It was written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the D.V.V. Entertainments banner.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is on track to release worldwide in theatres on August 29th, 2024.

