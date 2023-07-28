EXCLUSIVE: Is sugar really harmful? Chef Ranveer Brar reveals it all

Ranveer Brar is one of the popular chefs whose kitchen recipes always inspire everyone to look more for cooking. When he adds his cooking magic to food, it becomes something exciting. You can sense the taste of the food made by Ranveer even just by looking at the garnishing. In the first episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast, the celebrity chef graced the show as he gave some valuable lessons from his cooking dictionary. Along with many topics, he spoke about fitness and also revealed if sugar is harmful or not.

Chef Ranveer Brar reveals the truth behind using less sugar

It becomes a canvas of colorful learning sessions about different ingredients of cooking when chef Ranveer Brar starts talking about his kitchen experience. Likewise, in the first episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast, Brar opened up on some truth about sugar.

Declining sugar for his coffee during the podcast, Ranveer said, "I was very fond of sugar for a very long time. I had a very sweet tooth. After gaining some knowledge, I realized that jiss level tak sugar ki processing hoti hain, body does not accept that much of processing. Body does not really accept white sugar. Aur body bohot energy uss sugar ko apke system se nikalne k liye kharach karti hain and other functions stop working."

He further added, "Also sugar accelerates your life through highs and lows. Maintaining this level of energy with sugar is quite difficult. Apne body k energy ko genuinely samajhna aur usko uss hisab se ration karna is difficult. When you quit sugar, you realize what is consistent energy. You feel more energetic. You come across a more consistent character when you leave sugar. It made a big change in my life. Main sabko yeh suggest karta hu ki maan marke 10 din k liye yeh chodke dekho, maza na aye toh paisa wapas.

Watch the full podcast:

Giving an instant example of how less sugar can change one's life, Ranveer said, "My wife had a regular problem of migraine, acidity. She's been off sugar last 20 days and not a single migraine."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Brar is a popular host of famous Television food shows. He has been also a judge in three seasons of MasterChef India, alongside fellow chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia & Garima Arora. He is also an author, restaurateur, and actor.

