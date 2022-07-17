EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on Bawaal, Mili & Good Luck Jerry: "I am grateful to be a part of these films"

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll with back to back film assignments. While the actress has already completed shooting for Good Luck Jerry and Mili, she is presently shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in multiple European countries. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month, calling it a wrap on this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Soon after, she moves onto the Karan Johar Production, Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi, which is a reunion with Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma.

While interacting with Pinkvilla, Janhvi insists that having so many films lined up does add onto the pressure, as every release spikes some sort of anticipation among the audience. "This feels like a lot of pressure, but I am grateful to be a part of these films. They are all so special for me," she smiles. Prod her to share about what gets her on board a feature film and she adds, "Honestly, I have just been doing the kind of roles that excite me. I can't wait for the audience to see what Jerry (Good Luck Jerry) and Mili have in store for them." Mili is produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. It's the first time combo for the father - daughter jodi. Interestingly, Janhvi is the first actress from her generation to be a part of 3 films in titular role. It started with Gunjan Saxena, followed by soon to the be released films, Good Luck Jerrry and Mili. Her next is also Mr. Aur Mrs Mahi, which is a titular role.

The aforementioned films aside, Janhvi is also in talks for multiple other projects. There is a strong buzz in the Southern Media of her teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda on his next with Puri. She is also said to be in talks with Kortala Siva for Jr. NTR's upcoming film. However, neither of them have been announced as yet. Talking of Mr. Aur Mrs Mahi, the next schedule is expected to start soon, once Janhvi is done shooting for Bawaal as also the promotions of Good Luck Jerry.

Mr. Aur Mrs Mahi sees her in the role of a cricket. It marks a reunion of her with Rajkummar Rao. Interestingly, both the leads play cricketers in the film. Talking of Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and pairs her with Varun for the first time. The duo have constantly updated the people on social media feeds with BTS images from the shooting locations.It is gearing up for an April 2023 release.

