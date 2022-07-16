EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on equation with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: Secure enough to know we can co-exist

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her equation with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. “I am actually really fond of these girls. I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya’s (Kapoor) best friend forever so I have always seen her around,” shares Janhvi.

The Good Luck Jerry actress further adds, “Sara I have known for six-seven years now, since before she was an actor. So for me in my head when I think of them, I don’t think like ‘Oh, my contemporaries’. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland. I actually really like them, and I want them to do really well. I think they would want the same for me. We are secure enough to know that we can all co-exist and thrive. Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega. It doesn’t work like that.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan had recently even appeared together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, and their camaraderie on the talk show was loved by a lot of people. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming black comedy, Good Luck Jerry.

