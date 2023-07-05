EXCLUSIVE: Jawan and Dunki non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore; Shah Rukh Khan creates records already

2023 started with a bang for Shah Rukh Khan as he delivered an all-time blockbuster in the form of his Republic Day release, Pathaan. The film shattered all box office records and is at present the number-one Hindi film of all time with lifetime collections topping the previous record holder, Bahubali 2. As we have entered the second half of the year, SRK is all set to take the box office by storm with two releases, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment – the Atlee-directed Jawan and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.

Jawan and Dunki collectively Rs 450 crore to 500 crore from non-theatrical

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the two Shah Rukh Khan films have fetched record deals from satellite, digital, and music players in the market. The non-theatrical rights of Jawan and Dunki together have been sold to varied players in the market for approximately Rs 450 crore to 500 crore. “It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the nominal difference between the two films is largely due to Jawan being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. “The rights for Jawan are sold in all languages, whereas Dunki is primarily for just Hindi. There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film,” the source added. Both Jawan and Dunki are homegrown projects from SRK’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s global stardom results in a non-theatrical record for Jawan and Dunki

Over the last few days, there has been tremendous hype around Jawan, as the team is all ready to unleash their first trailer in the coming 7 days and attach it to the prints of Mission Impossible 7. There is also a lot of talk around the theatrical rights of Jawan, but we can confirm that it’s not just Jawan, but even Dunki that’s creating records with the non-theatrical deal. “It’s premium content for all the players and the numbers fetched by the two films is unlike anything witnessed in recent times. It’s a testimony of SRK’s superstardom and command over the audience not just in India, but also in the international belts. The OTT players are willing to splurge more than usual due to the global appeal that SRK has, and the deal struck is a win-and-win situation for all the stakeholders,” the source concluded.

Talking of Jawan, the Atlee directorial features SRK in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is confirmed for a September 7, 2023 release. As far as Dunki is concerned, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is touted to be one of the biggest social comedies of present times and is slated to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2023 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

