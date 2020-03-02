EXCLUSIVE: Kajol Devgn REVEALS she does not have the right temperament to direct unlike husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol Devgn is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. In an exclusive interview, Kajol opened up about taking up writing in future, doing the film Devi, working with Renuka Shahane and Tanhaji’s success.

Kajol Devgn is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. Recently, she was lauded for her role as Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare’s (played by ) wife Savitribai in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Next, the actress will be seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film, Devi, which releases on a digital platform today. Kajol has also acted in Renuka Shahane’s digital movie Tribhanga which will be shown on Netflix. The talented actress tells us about opting for writing but not direction in the future, working with Renuka, on the film Devi and Tanhaji’s success.

Kajol is known to be an extremely straightforward and a forthright star who doesn’t mince words while talking. While her husband Ajay Devgn has directed two movies already (U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay), the actress feels she doesn’t have the disposition to direct a movie as one would need to be patient with his or her team. Kajol says, “I would love to write (a script) and I think I will be doing that in my future. I do see myself writing, but I don’t think I have the right temperament to direct.”

ALSO READ | Kajol has a hilarious reply to a fan asking her 'Would you marry SRK if you didn't meet Ajay?'; Check it out

Check out Kajol Devgn's pboto below:

Made on an estimated budget of around Rs. 150 crores, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was produced by her husband, has become a blockbuster at the box-office. Ajay is said to have spent a lot of money on the film’s VFX. Perhaps the reason why Kajol today is one relieved wife. Ask her if the movie’s success was a surprise and she quips, “I wasn’t surprised but relieved that the film has done well! I was really, intensely relieved but yes, we knew we had made a good film and thank god, the rest of the country and world thought so as well. It’s gone on to break records.”

ALSO READ | Kajol REVEALS about a miscarriage as she sums up her love life with Ajay Devgn in a recent post; Check it out

Kajol completed Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga (produced by her husband and Siddharth P Malhotra) more than a couple of months ago. Kajol says, “It was a great experience working with Renuka and I love her! I think she’s a wonderful director and very clear in what she wants to make and the vision that she had for the movie. Renuka was a pleasure to work with and it never felt like work on the sets. She has this amazing way of making sure that everyone feels important on the sets, from the smallest to the biggest, which is a great quality in a director. I feel that’s what actually brings out the best in everybody working in the film.”

Kajol Devgn’s short film Devi, a thriller-drama releases on the digital platform, Large Short Films today afternoon. Shooting together with other 8 women (Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama) in one room, at a property in Madh Island for two days, was a casting coup of sorts, achieved by producers Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar, who incidentally happen to be Kajol’s close buddies too.

ALSO READ | Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol spilled beans about her equation with daughter

Telling us why she chose to do a short film when she’s known to be choosy about doing films, Kajol says, “I loved the script and the statement that the film is making. But Devi’s been made by two of my most favourite people in the world (Niranjan and Ryan) and that had a huge part in me accepting the role too. Honestly, my character is quite well-written so there is not much that you need to do in it. We kept it as simple and as straight as possible.”

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite again for a new project? DEETS inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More