27 years of DDLJ: 7 iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of the most celebrated and iconic films in Bollywood, has completed 27 years today. It has been so many years but still, the romantic drama continues to entertain the audience from all walks of life. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol instantly became one of the most loved and in-demand pairs. The blockbuster was released in 1995, and since then, it has been ruling everyone’s hearts. From the train scene to Raj and Simran’s adorable chemistry, the iconic film has everything for the movie buffs. 27 iconic years:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra. The story revolves around Raj and Simran who fall in love on their Europe vacation. Raj wants to marry Simran and he tries to win her family but Simran's father has promised to marry her off to his friend's son long back. To note, the film was the highest-grossing and one of the most successful Indian films in history. It won 10 Filmfare Awards.

The other cast includes Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Achala Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Pooja Ruparel, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Johar and Arjun Sablok. Dialogues that we still remember:

As the film completes 27 years today, let’s take a trip down memory lane and recall iconic dialogues from the longest-running movie in Indian cinema.



1. When Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) came to meet his Simran in India. He played an instrument. Simran came running to him to meet in the mustard fields. Then Raj said, “Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho? Simran: Sabse zyada, Raj: Mujhpe bharosa hai? Simran: Khudse bhi zyada.” 2. During their vacation in Europe, Raj said to himself, “Agar woh tumse pyaar karti hai to woh ek baar palat ke dekhegi… Palat… Palat…”

3. When Simran's mother came to know about her affair with Raj, she said to her daughter, “Sapne dekho, zaroor dekho… Bas unke poore hone ki shart mat rakho.” 4. Simran was lost in Europe and then she meets Raj. Both start exploring the city and try to connect with their friends. Then he said, “Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita.” 5. Simran tells Raj that after returning from vacation she will be getting married to her father’s friend’s son. On this Raj asked her, “Tum apni zindagi ek aise ladke ke saath guzar dogi jisko tum jaanti nahin ho, mili nahin ho, jo tumhari liye bilkul ajnabi hai.”



6. One of the most epic dialogues was at the end, when Amrish Puri says to Simran, “Jaa, Simran, jaa. Jee le apni zindagi.” 7. When Simran father comes to know about their love story, he asks Raj to leave and then he say to him, “Toh kya hua agar maine jhooth sirf tumhe paane ke liye kaha tha? Toh kya hua agar tumhare chehre ke siva mujhe koi aur chehra dikhayi nahi deta? Toh kya hua agar tumhare naam ke siva mujhe koi aur naam yaad nahi rehta? Toh kya hua agar yeh awara tumhe deewano ki tarah pyar karta hai? Toh kya hua? Pyaar sab kuch toh nahi hota na.” Shah Rukh Khan's work front: The actor is now gearing up for his next release Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has Dunki, Jawan in his kitty. Kajol's work front:

The actress will be next seen in Venky. It is releasing in the theatres on 9th December 2022. She will also feature next in The Good Wife, an adaptation of the American legal and political drama television series of the same name.

