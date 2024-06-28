Top Rs 100 Crore Gross Indian Worldwide Openers: Kalki 2898 AD is the newest addition to the coveted list

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan had a phenomenal opening day of Rs 163 crore gross at the worldwide box office including premieres. Kalki 2898 AD marks the 11th film of all time and 5th film of Prabhas to gross Rs 100 crore on the very first day, including premieres. Previously, Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush and Salaar had hit Rs 100 crores on the first day, worldwide. This is a staggering achievement and something that the other actors will find extremely difficult to match.

Kalki 2898 AD Becomes The 5th Prabhas Film To Enter List Of Indian Films To Have Grossed Rs 100 Crores On Opening Day, Worldwide

Rs 100 crore gross will become increasingly common, especially for regional films with big stars and pan-India appeal since the local audiences show unconditional support and throng to theatres on the first day, while the Hindi film audiences, who are starving for larger than life content, show adequate support too. The last Rs 100 crore Hindi film opener worldwide was Animal last year and since then, no Hindi movie has managed to gross even Rs 50 crore worldwide on the first day. On the other hand, both of Prabhas' last two films, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, have hit the Rs 100 crore gross mark from India alone, for the opening day.

The Probable Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Openers In The Days To Come

The upcoming Rs 100 crore day one openers worldwide seem to be The Greatest Of All Time, Devara, OG and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Hindi Film Industry will perhaps have to wait until War 2 for that to happen since Singham Again, the only film that holds a sort of a potential, is locking horns with the big comedy-horror franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The Top Day 1 Gross Openers Worldwide Among Indian Films Are As Under

Baahubali 2 - Rs 200cr (including Rs 26cr previews)

RRR - Rs 89cr (Rs 30cr)

Kalki 2898 AD - Rs 163cr (Rs 38cr)

KGF 2 - Rs 161cr (Rs 8cr)

Leo - Rs 143cr (Rs16cr)

Salaar - Rs 143cr (Rs 26cr)

Jawan - Rs 127cr

Saaho - Rs 116cr (Rs 12cr)

Animal - Rs 108cr (Rs 10cr)

Pathaan - Rs 107cr

Adipurush - Rs 104cr (Rs 8cr)

About Kalki 2898 AD

A modern avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, is said to have descended on Earth to protect the world from evil forces. [Credits: IMDb]

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

