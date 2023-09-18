EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnuvardhan ready for December start; Casting begins next month

Pinkvilla was the first to confirm that 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar are reuniting for director Vishnu Vardhan’s next film. Ever since then, there has been ample buzz about the shooting schedule and probably casting on this big-budget action thriller. Media reports suggest that the team of this Karan Johar production is in talks with Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty to come on board the film. However, we have exclusively learnt that Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan are yet to cast any actors for the film.

No Actress Cast Yet for Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan's next with Salman Khan

According to sources close to the development, Vishnuvardhan is busy completing his commitment to a Tamil Film at the moment and will dive into the casting of Salman Khan’s next film in the first week of October. “Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet-untitled film will be Vishnuvardhan’s second Hindi film after the national award-winning debut, SherShaah. It will see Salman Khan play the part of a paramilitary officer for the first time in his career and is touted to be based on one of the most heroic wins of India. “The script, screenplay, and dialogue draft are locked. Basic prep work is also done and Vishnu intends to dive completely into the world of this war-based action thriller from October. The team is targeting to start the film with a brief schedule in the first half of December and then reunite for a marathon shoot in January,” the source informed, adding further that Salman has already started his prep work for the film.

Salman begins prep to play a paramilitary officer in the action thriller

“Salman is committed to getting in the shape to play a paramilitary officer. He is hitting the gym daily and following a strict diet,” the source added. The Salman Khan and Karan Johar collaboration will be among the most ambitious Dharma Production Film to date and all the official announcements regarding the film, casting, and release date will be made in the coming two months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

