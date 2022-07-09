EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharam ji to Alia Bhatt, range of talent’s phenomenal

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Koffee With Karan 7 host Karan Johar expressed his excitement for his next directorial - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. “It’s like going back to basics with that film. For me it’s like, that naach gaana, fun, happiness, joyousness, celebration of love and family,” shares the filmmaker.

Karan further adds, “I am so excited to be working with Dharam ji, Shabana ji, and Jaya aunty - I am really excited. From Dharam ji to Alia Bhatt, the range of talent in the film is phenomenal. Also, we have very exciting actors from Bengali cinema, we have Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, massive stars and celebrities. They are also in the movie. So we have very exciting actors across the film, so I am really excited about all of them bringing their A game to the table, and I hopefully can justify their presence.”

The director states that age and experience has nothing to do with excitement. “I feel the excitement in me is still like an 8-year-old. I am still as excited every time I do something new, whether I host a show, judge a reality show, I direct a movie, or produce a movie. I am still as anxious before the release. Like we just had JugJugg Jeeyo, and I was stressed. I was abroad and I was trying to monitor it from there. As excited butterflies in the stomach, like how is it going to be, what are the reviews, what are the collections. No matter how many times you have done it, I may have produced and directed over 50 films in the last so many years, nearly 3 decades. But the excitement still remains the same, the nervousness still remains the same, the challenges still seem as exciting,” Karan signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar plans to show Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Yash & Roohi