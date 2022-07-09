EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar plans to show Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Yash & Roohi

Koffee With Karan 7 premiered recently, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being his first guests on the show. In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Karan Johar if his kids Yash and Roohi have seen any episode of his popular chat show, here’s what the filmmaker said. “They know of the existence because they have seen the images, they have seen some here and there when it comes on TV and they are sitting in the room and they watch it. They are not quite sure what it is, but they know that there is something attached to me called Koffee With Karan.” KJO informs.

Karan further adds, “I don't think they will have the patience to sit through it. I am not sure what they think I do, because I don’t think they know that I am a filmmaker. They know that I am somebody known because when we travel and people come to click selfies or recognise you or they see my photograph on a poster. They always say, ‘Dada we saw your big face on the road’. So I was like they must have seen a banner. So they know I am a little more different than the other parents perhaps, but they are not quite sure what I do.”

However, Karan informs that he is planning to show them one of his most popular movie soon. “I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about 6 or 7. I know they are 5. Maybe in a year or two I will show them my movies,” Karan states. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

