EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS what made her say ‘yes’ to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres this week on the 11th of August. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch how the remake would pan out in the Indian context. Moreover, Aamir and Kareena are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film as well. Speaking of which, Kareena recently joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation, where she discussed her script choices, boycott culture, and more. Amid this, she also revealed what made her say ‘yes’ to Laal Singh Chaddha. Read on to find out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares why she agreed to do Laal Singh Chaddha

When asked if she agreed to do the film because of the script, or because of her faith in Aamir as an actor and a filmmaker, Kareena replied that he is not someone who casts people solely because he knows them. She further shared that he only casts people after they have read the script, and if they suit the part. She said, “Aamir always wanted to make Forrest Gump and I'm completely honoured that Advait (Chandan) and Aamir thought that I could play Jenny. Because it's (Jenny’s role) not black and white, it's slightly grey. It was fun and it was really nice.”

Going further, Kareena shared that Aamir also had a ‘lot of apprhensions’ about casting her in the film. “Then I screen tested, I read the part, and everything worked out. And I think that it's so brave of him to make this film, and I think it's brave of all of us to actually play this part and I hope we have (met the expectations of audience).”

When asked about her experience of doing a screen test after more than two decades in the film industry, Kareena shared that she wants to show people that she can play different parts. “I think, in fact, the best thing is I would love to do that because I think, at 42 today and after working for 22 years, I want people to know that I can do different parts. So, I'm happy to show that to them because I want to work for another 22 years. So, I'm not going to obviously keep doing the same Jab We Met kind of roles. I can't. But there are different sides to me which I've always tried to show the audience even early on in my career,” she said while stating Chameli and Omkara as examples.

Concluding her thought, Kareena shared, “So, I'm happy. In fact, I was very happy that Aamir actually told me that ‘listen, I need you to read these scenes to convince me that you can play Rupa.’ So I had fun with it. So, I was like what more can possibly happen? It's okay. I'm fine and he was like, ‘I'm not judging you as an actor. I know your capabilities, but I need to be sure.’ So I think that it’s fine. I think that we all should be brave enough to do it. Even if you're a renowned actor, I think it's just (about) whether you suit the part or not.”

