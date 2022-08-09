EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets more scripts offered now than pre-marriage but adds ‘My two boys need me’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the evolution in the film industry, and about balancing her personal and professional life. “You know actors like, they have been so brave also. Yes of course, I got married, and I continued to work, and people were like your career won’t go anywhere, lots of them (told me that). That’s fine, but I think the mindset of directors and producers, like today I have in fact more scripts than I was offered even pre-marriage, and I don’t actually have time to read them. But I have, and I wish I could do like 5 films in a year,” says the Laal Singh Chaddha actress.

She further adds, “But now it’s difficult for me also, because I think my two boys need me at this point. Because one is 18 months, and Taimur in December will be 6. So they are also at crucial points in their lives, so yea Saif and I decide. I want to do like all five scripts right now, but I know I can’t. I know I am going to be able to do just one this year, and maybe one next year.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares that it’s the hardest decision when she has to say no to a film. “Like right now, I have read three amazing scripts and I want to do all three. But then that probably means I would be away for 200 days which is not possible at this point. So it’s okay. But this is the choice I have made, and I absolutely love it. So I am enjoying this phase,” says Kareena.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

