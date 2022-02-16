EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit remembers Bappi Lahiri; Says ‘He actually got the real disco into our lives’

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. An official statement released by his family read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.” Soon after the news broke, a lot of celebrities took to social media to express their grief, including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier today, Madhuri Dixit too remembered the music legend. “The last time I met Baapi Da was when he was on our reality show, Dance Deewane. He had come there and we had played all his popular songs, and the dancers had danced to it. I have danced to so many of his songs, “Tamma Tamma” being one of the best songs that I have had of Bappi Da, and one in a film called Prem Pratigyaa “Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna, Koi Sitam Kar Lena”, it's a beautiful song,” says Madhuri.

She further adds, “It’s a sad day because we all looked up to him as a disco king. He actually got the real disco into our lives, and we will always remember him. He has a great legacy that he has left behind.”

Earlier today, Madhuri had even written on Instagram, “To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs & continues to make our disco experience complete with ‘I am a disco dancer’... You’ll be truly missed Bappi Da…”

