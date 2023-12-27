EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he is tired of playing villain; ‘I decided to stop and relax’
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi revealed why he did negative roles. He also shared the reason behind taking a break from playing villainous characters.
Earlier this year, actor Vijay Sethupathi made his Hindi debut with Mumbaikar and then shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. In both these films, he played the role of an antagonist with perfection. But now, the actor wants to take a break from playing negative roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason behind it.
Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he started playing a villain
With his portrayal of negative characters in movies across languages, Vijay Sethupathi won millions of hearts. There's a group of cinephiles who love the way the actor plays a villain. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that he wanted to think freely and not be confined in a box. Hence, when director Lokesh Kanagaraj approached him for the 2021 film Master, he thought to give it a try.
Explaining his point of view, the Jawan actor said, "I thought playing a villain is so much freedom. You kill people, and then you torture people, and you have fun in it, which you can't do in real life. Inside everybody, there's a big criminal, we control them, which I want to try. In the same way, why villain should have an angry face always? Why villain doesn't have comedy in his life? Why villain doesn't have fun in his life? So, I want to have all those things and perspective." This was the reason why he started doing negative roles.
Watch the interview:
Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he doesn't want to do negative roles
Vijay then started being flooded with a similar kind of role. Reasoning why the most loved villain doesn't want to do it anymore, the Merry Christmas actor said, "They started approaching me for regular kind of villain things. I already don't have time to listen to stories in which I'm playing a hero; now I have to sit and listen to stories for villain roles, and it becomes an emotional block because I meet everybody".
He added, "But slowly, I couldn't handle it; I got a little confused. So, I decided, let's not do it for some time; I need to relax; otherwise, too many approaches are coming for pan-Indian movies. Hence, I decided to stop and relax. Later, we will decide if something I really feel like, then I will start. That's’s the reason, nothing else", he concluded.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan says Saif Ali Khan was to do Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif; What happened next?
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills beans on her hardworking tag: 'You have to be grateful with what you get'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Sriram Raghavan discuss about the importance of box office of films