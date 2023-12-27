EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he is tired of playing villain; ‘I decided to stop and relax’

Earlier this year, actor Vijay Sethupathi made his Hindi debut with Mumbaikar and then shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. In both these films, he played the role of an antagonist with perfection. But now, the actor wants to take a break from playing negative roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason behind it.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he started playing a villain

With his portrayal of negative characters in movies across languages, Vijay Sethupathi won millions of hearts. There's a group of cinephiles who love the way the actor plays a villain. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that he wanted to think freely and not be confined in a box. Hence, when director Lokesh Kanagaraj approached him for the 2021 film Master, he thought to give it a try.

Explaining his point of view, the Jawan actor said, "I thought playing a villain is so much freedom. You kill people, and then you torture people, and you have fun in it, which you can't do in real life. Inside everybody, there's a big criminal, we control them, which I want to try. In the same way, why villain should have an angry face always? Why villain doesn't have comedy in his life? Why villain doesn't have fun in his life? So, I want to have all those things and perspective." This was the reason why he started doing negative roles.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he doesn't want to do negative roles

Vijay then started being flooded with a similar kind of role. Reasoning why the most loved villain doesn't want to do it anymore, the Merry Christmas actor said, "They started approaching me for regular kind of villain things. I already don't have time to listen to stories in which I'm playing a hero; now I have to sit and listen to stories for villain roles, and it becomes an emotional block because I meet everybody".

He added, "But slowly, I couldn't handle it; I got a little confused. So, I decided, let's not do it for some time; I need to relax; otherwise, too many approaches are coming for pan-Indian movies. Hence, I decided to stop and relax. Later, we will decide if something I really feel like, then I will start. That's’s the reason, nothing else", he concluded.

