EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated romantic thrillers which is set to release in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. The Sriram Raghavan directorial stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi among others. The trio graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview of theirs, ahead of the release of their film, where they talked about how the film came into being. They also talked about the importance of box office of films and why Merry Christmas was always set to be a theatrical release.

Sriram Raghavan Shares That Merry Christmas Was Always Conceptualised As A Theatrical Film

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, Sriram Raghavan explained why he didn't sell his movie to digital players although he got numerous offers for the same. The Badlapur director answered, "For me, it was made for the big screen. It was not made for an OTT platform. So, I don't know. I have never made a film for an OTT platform. There are friends of mine who have made (films for OTT Platforms) and some of them are good films also. I mean so many big filmmakers are making films just for the OTT. But this was meant for a hall. For a thriller, people who have loved Andhudhan would probably check it out and so on. So I knew that there is going to be an audience for this film. Now how much they love it and how much they don't, depends once it's out. But it was always made for a hall and even if they gave me some deadly offers, I would still say, first hall and then OTT." Katrina Kaif confirmed that Sriram Raghavan indeed received some very deadly offers for the direct aquisition of his film by big OTT players.

Advertisement

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Team Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif Found Sriram Raghavan's Passion For Cinema Very Beautiful

Moved by Sriram Raghavan's passion for cinema, Katrina Kaif said, "He's the captain of the ship and I found it very charming and beautiful, his passion is for cinema. He's a director making films for his audience. He did not take the bait which a lot of people would have taken; The offers that had come to take the film straight on OTT. Once I asked him, 'Sir, what about the risk? You don't have the tension of what it does at the box office', and he said, 'That's the fun. That's the game. That's the charm. That Friday nerves. The Friday exam that you will have to pass'. That's a true cinema lover. That's such a true patrian of the arts."

Merry Christmas Release Details

Merry Christmas releases in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. Meanwhile, you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the cast of Merry Christmas on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan says Saif Ali Khan was to do Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif; What happened next?