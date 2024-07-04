EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin reveals why Kalki 2898 AD’s Bhairava was always meant to be goofy; 'Prabhas added few things to it'

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan has been making quite the sensation in theaters. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Nag Ashwin himself shares some details about his recent hit and how he formulated the character Bhairava.

During the conversation, the director went on to reveal, “I genuinely think Prabhas has a very interesting sense of humor and body language which we don’t have to see him like a macho man all the time. Like always bending iron rods or hitting people.”

Nag Ashwin on how Prabhas added his elements to Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin further added, “I just thought he can be a warrior, he can be a great fighter, and still be real. I really enjoy Prabhas being real, maybe it was one movie of his in the past that was sort of like that and that was always my reference point. Once I met him and spent more time with him, I realized this is what I’d like to see him like and Bhairava was always like that.”

He also shared whether Bhairava was a mixture of Prabhas in real life and the character as he revealed, “Bhairava was always written to be a bit goofy and funny. Definitely, Prabhas added more things to it which made it more real.”

Check out the exclusive interview feat. Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role is a tale of sci-fi and mythology, set in the year 2898 AD. In the movie, the world as we know it has ceased to exist with a totalitarian self-proclaimed god called Supreme Yaskin running everything.

With people suffering under the tyrannical rule, many also fight against the regime even though all hopes seem to be lost. However, a new ray of hope shines upon everyone as an unborn child is expected to usher an end to the tyranny who will become the messiah of the people.

The movie directed by Nag Ashwin overlaps a futuristic setting with the origins of Mahabharata, the Hindu mythological epic, and focuses on the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, known as Kalki. The film also has an additional ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and many more in key roles.

