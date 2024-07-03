Nag Ashwin calls Kalki 2898 AD's Prabhas the biggest box office star of this era: 'This man sitting casually there…'

Kalki 2898 AD became a sensation, garnering appreciation worldwide for its visual extravaganza. Actors and directors nationwide have lauded the big-budget flick, showering their love and expressing candid reactions over social media posts.

With a spin-off of the Kamal Haasan-led Supreme Yaskin character making waves in showbiz, the hype and craze for the Nag Ashwin directorial have reached even greater heights.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle regarding the box office rampage, the writer-director of the multi-starrer venture applauds lead actor Prabhas, sending fans into a frenzy.

Nag Ashwin thanks Prabhas and drops a quirky note

Ashwin dropped a throwback picture from the set of Kalki featuring the Rebel star posing for the camera while the crew gears up for the next schedule.

Dropping the image, the Mahanati director jotted down a heartfelt message for the onscreen Bhairava, writing, “This man is sitting casually there, is the reason for all this..”

Ashwin tried to be neutral yet called Darling Prabhas “unbiasedly the biggest office star of this era…”

The director also gave due credit to the Baahubali sensation and thanked him by writing, "He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did... and his many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is..."

Advertisement

The visionary added a quirky note at the end by revealing everything yet nothing and penned, "everyone’s darling, our Bhairava, and the world’s K," followed by a few underscores and a couple of lit emoticons.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the next part of the Kalki cinematic universe, featuring a spectacular visual treat and Amitabh Bachchan's powerful portrayal of Ashwatthama, with an iconic cameo by Kamal Haasan in the first installment.

Santhosh Narayanan’s background score, along with the film's second half, has garnered immense appreciation from cinema-goers.

At this moment, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are celebrating the success of the film. Reportedly, they are now gearing up for the remaining schedule of the second part of the franchise. Rumors suggest that sixty percent of the shooting for the next part has already been completed.

How excited are you to witness Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fan asks Shruti Haasan who is the person she wants to marry; Salaar actress gives BOLD reply