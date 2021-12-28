EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline Punjabi film Kala Shah Kala’s Hindi remake; Deets Inside

While many South films are being remade in Hindi including, Nani’s 2019 Telugu sports-drama Jersey which is remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, to the Ajay Devgn starrer Naandhi remake, and the Anniyan remake which will be headlied by Ranveer Singh, Pinkvilla has now heard of a Punjabi movie that is gearing up for its Hindi version. We have learnt that Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta and Jordan Sandhu starrer Punjabi romcom, Kala Shah Kala will be remade in Hindi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading the cast.

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui has really liked the story and has agreed to be a part of the project. The paperwork and other formalities will be finalised soon. The film is expected to go on the floors in 2022, and the makers are presently working on finalising the dates and other logistics. Meanwhile, the leading lady is yet to be finalised,” informs a source close to the development. Kala Shah Kala was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. It was released in 2019 and was a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an interesting line up for films ahead including, Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sejal Shah’s untitled project which kickstarts next year, Sabbir Khan’s Adbhut, and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, which is headlined by Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He has also been approached for the Hindi remake of Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran starrer Malayalam film, Irul.

We reached out to Zee Studios for a confirmation. However, we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

