EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Sajid Nadiadwala backed Sanki to be directed by Ravi Udyawar; Actor has a busy 2022

It was earlier reported that after collaborating on successes like Judwaa 2 and Dishoom, actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala are working together once again on Sanki, which will apparently feature the actor as a cop. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that Nadiadwala has roped in Ravi Udyawar to helm this upcoming thriller. Ravi in the past has directed the Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer crime-thriller, Mom.

“Sajid sir and Ravi sir have had multiple discussions on the film, and share the same vision for Sanki. They along with Varun are really excited to collaborate on this project, and will finalise the shooting dates and other logistics soon. The film is expected to go on the floors sometime in 2022,” informs a source close to the development. Reportedly, Varun is doing another film with Nadiadwala, which will be helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan indeed has a busy year ahead. Besides Sanki and the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, he also has Russo Brothers’ global series - Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director in his kitty. There is also Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the pipeline. He was recently in Russia to shoot for the latter.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production slate for 2022 is equally impressive. He has Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Sameer Vidwans’ Kartik Aaryan starrer in the pipeline.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor says he chooses roles that will make Misha, Zain proud; Reveals fights with Mira Rajput help him