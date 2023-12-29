EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu expresses desire to work with director Neeraj Pandey again; 'Please mujhey kaam dedo'

Taapsee Pannu has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades and worked with multiple filmmakers. However, her collaboration with Neeraj Pandey in films like Baby and Naam Shabana proved to be a successful one for her. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed if she is looking to join hands with the director anytime soon.

Taapsee Pannu expresses desire to work with director Neeraj Pandey again

While in a fun chat with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has been chasing director Neeraj Pandey with whom she worked in movies like Baby and Naam Shabana. The actress revealed, “I keep meeting him every now and then, asking him ‘Sir, hum abhi kuch aur karte haina.’ Log kya mai he wait kar rahi hu. Mai unko yehe bol rahi hu k ‘Sir, please mujhe kuch kaam dedo. (I keep meeting him every now and then, asking him ‘Sir, we should do something else now. Not just cinephiles, even I am waiting to work with him. I have been telling him, ‘Sir, please give me some work.’)”

The Dunki actress further added that the M.S. Dhoni director laughs it off and probably doesn’t believe that she is serious about it. Sharing the reason behind it, she divulged, “Because he is one of those very few people who believed in me at the very beginning stage of my career. Like who give someone a full-fledged film with titled role with just a 7-minute role in baby? That was too good to be true kind of moment that happened with someone like Neeraj Pandey who believed that this girl who had a 7-minute role deserves to have a film for herself.”

Concluding her comment, Taapsee also revealed that she is very shameless in approaching directors like him. “When I have to tell them ‘Please mujhey kaam dedo’ so, I do that with a lot of other directors also but with him, I’ve been consistently after him and I’m just hoping he remembers me. I keep showing my face now and then so he doesn’t forget me,” the actress smiled.

