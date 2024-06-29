Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 'Ajay Devgn is least interested in romancing me', says Tabu

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. After setting the screens on fire with films like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa, they are coming together again with romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Even though the duo has done several romantic films together, Tabu feels Ajay is not interested in romancing her.

Tabu on romancing Ajay Devgn onscreen

During a special interaction for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on NH Studioz's YouTube channel, Tabu was asked if Ajay Devgn is a good romance partner onscreen. Responding to the question, the actress jokingly said, "Not at all, he is least interested in romancing me."

When Ajay was asked about it, he said that he was least interested in romance, and Tabu agreed with him while both of them broke into laughter.

Ajay Devgn on acing romantic characters while being 'unromantic' in real life

Ajay was further asked how he managed to ace an intense romantic character like Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam while being 'unromantic' in real life. Talking about it, he said that it depends on the characters, directors, and "the ask of the moment."

Ajay further added that you don't need to be romantic to understand the emotion of the character. He said that if you can understand every kind of emotion and you can feel it at that point in time, then it works.

Advertisement

The actor also admitted that he enjoys playing romantic characters. Director Neeraj Pandey, who was also a part of the interaction, added that he has seen him making the switch in a matter of few seconds. "I've seen him, say 10 seconds before you say action, and then flick a switch, he's there," said Pandey while adding that's the trademark of any good actor. The director also praised Tabu and said he could hear her doing the same.

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the romantic thriller features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead, while Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari also play pivotal roles. The film revolves around a love story spanning around a period of 23 years.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is slated to release on July 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Ae Dil Zara OUT: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar's song will tug at your heartstrings