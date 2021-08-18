EXCLUSIVE: No truth to 'Roka' with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was with Salman Khan last night

& Vicky Kaushal have been playing hide & seek with the media for a long time. It came as a surprise to everyone when on Wednesday morning, the rumours of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s 'Roka' hit the headlines. Later in the evening, Katrina's team clarified that there is no truth to all these rumours. Though the actress's team has already clarified it, yet we are giving you more exclusive reasons to believe that it was just a rumour.

While, as per reports, Katrina was with her beau Vicky getting engaged at her Bandra residence. However, what Pinkvilla exclusively got to know is that the actress was with at the international airport. They had a flight at night to Russia. But due to some issues, they had to cancel the flight. And now, the duo will be flying to Russia for Tiger 3's shoot, tonight.

Moreover, Katrina’s mom is in Chennai as per our source. So, it is highly unlikely that the actress would get engaged in the absence of her close family members and certainly not without her mum dearest, for sure. And the last reason that proves that the engagement news was just a rumour is that Vicky's co-star in Mr. Lele, Kiara, had tagged Vicky on her Instagram story yesterday midnight.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal met for the first time on the sets of a talk show. Later, according to reports, the two started dating after meeting a couple of times. They were often spotted together on various occasions. Recently, they were spotted at an event in the city.



On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor has worked with Aditya in the National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr. Lele in the pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 & Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Jara with & .

