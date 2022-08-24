EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with Maruthi to roll from November, confirms director; Adds ‘We’re doing a Puja also’

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Prabhas has teamed up with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director - Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller. Soon after, in a conversation with us, Danayya confirmed that the movie will roll from September. However, recently speculations have been rife that the film has been put on hold. Now, while talking to Pinkvilla, Maruthi informs that the film is very much happening, and it will go on the floors this year itself.

“November onwards it will start. There is no delay, it is a very big film. He (Prabhas) is doing two-three projects and is very busy. So according to his dates and comfort we have to start. So November we start. We will be shooting in India, nothing abroad. We haven’t finalised the exact locations though. (The film is) definitely happening. We are doing a Puja also in this week,” shares Maruthi.

Have they finalised the actress? “Not yet,” replies the filmmaker, adding that they will be approaching Hindi film actresses too for the leading lady’s part.

Meanwhile, Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the pipeline. He has also completed shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, and will begin filming for Siddharth Anand’s stylish action-thriller backed by Mythri Movie Makers from mid-2023.

Pinkvilla recently had exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand has started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas, and will be locking the final script soon.

