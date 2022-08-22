EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Siddharth Anand project to roll from mid-2023

Last year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Prabhas and Siddharth Anand are in talks for a stylish action-thriller, and the filmmaker has already done a couple of meetings with the superstar actor for this upcoming film. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited project. We have heard that this yet untitled movie backed by Mythri Movie Makers is scheduled to go on the floors in mid-2023.

“Both Prabhas and Siddharth are presently busy with their ongoing projects. However, the filmmaker has simultaneously started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas. The film will be mounted on a large scale, and they want to start shooting for it in mid-2023. Siddharth will be locking the final script soon, and it will be shot in India and abroad too,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the pipeline. While it will take Prabhas a few more months to finish his work on Project K, Siddharth Anand too is busy with the post-production of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan, and he will soon start filming for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika too.

Prabhas has also completed shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Furthermore, today Mythri Movie Makers shared an update on Pushpa 2. “#PushpaTheRule starts off on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER,” read a Tweet on their official Twitter handle.

