EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Tambe on his reaction to his biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe': I was surprised…

The team of film ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’ including Shreyas Talpade, director Jayprad Desai and cricketer Pravin Tambe recently talked exclusively to Pinkvilla. In the candid chat, Pravin Tambe opened up about his journey. During the interview, Pravin told his reaction to his biopic and said that it was a “surprise.” Actor Shreyas Talade too talked to us about the movie.

On being asked his reaction when he first heard about the making of his biopic, Pravin Tambe said, “I was surprised and I only told them “I want to play”...When I played the IPL for the first time, I received several questions after that. People used to message me that they also want to play at 41, so my concern was how should I convenience them…I was not playing cricket thinking that I am 41, I was playing because I am passionate about it … So, then I thought people would be inspired by me through this movie.”

He further said, “I never felt liking giving up my career as a cricketer but yes, I am a family man, and once my wife asked me how will I do this... I told her I have not thought about it so, this phase came before IPL happened but it has not come from me but from my wife.”

On being asked what was the biggest takeaway from the film ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’, actor Shreyas Talpade said, “That there is no expiry date of your dreams. It’s been a huge inspiration for me as well…You will look at this man who never gave up so this is inspiring.”

