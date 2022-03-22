EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Tambe opens up about Rahul Dravid's praises for him: It was touching

Shreyas Talpade, filmmaker Jayprad Desai, and cricketer Pravin Tambe recently spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about their film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe.' In ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, Shreyas Talpade takes the role of an ambitious cricketer who believes that age is just a number. Kaun Pravin Tambe, featuring Shreyas and directed by Jayprad Desai, is a contemporary fable about an underdog who battled his fate and prevailed at an age when most cricketers hang up their boots. The film also features Parambrata Chaterjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. In the interview with Pinkvilla, Pravin Tambe spoke candidly about his journey during the interview. He also talked about the time when Rahul Dravid heavily appreciated him during one of his speeches.

In one of his speeches, Rahul Dravid mentioned about Pravin Tambe and how he was the biggest inspiration for Rahul. When we asked Pravin how he felt when that moment unfolded in front of him, Pravin said, “It was touching for me.” He added that he had played with Rahul and he had been his caption so when Rahul called him his inspiration, he couldn’t stop crying because for him Rahul is a legend. “I was literally crying,” he said. He expressed he didn’t what he had done to leave such a lasting impact.

Check Pinkvilla's exclusive chat with Shreyas Talpade, Pravin Tambe and Jayprad Desai:

Pravin emphasised that what he had dreamt of, he got it. Thus, it was big for him. He emphasised that when it came from Rahul sir, it was really, really touching for him.

When we asked him about his interaction with Rahul, he said it was just like one that a normal player would have. He added that when he went on ground, he only talked about cricket.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Tambe on his reaction to his biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe': I was surprised…