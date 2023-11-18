10 Best Bollywood cricket movies of all time: Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Iqbaal to Lagaan

In cricket-loving India, Bollywood cricket movies go beyond mere entertainment; they embody a revered emotion resonating with the fervor of an India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup match. These films, with their inspirational plots and gripping underdog narratives, consistently captivate audiences. Today, we bring you a curated list of the top 10 cricket-based Bollywood films, each encapsulating the spirit, camaraderie, and deep love for the game.

10 Must-watch Indian Movies on Cricket for every enthusiastic fan of the game

1. Shabaash Mithu (2022)

IMDb Rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Stars : Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala

: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala Director : Srijit Mukherji

: Srijit Mukherji Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic that delves into the life and hurdles overcome by Mithali Raj, the accomplished Indian cricketer and former captain of the national women's cricket team. The narrative intricately traces the pivotal moments in her journey through the world of women's cricket, portraying both the challenges she faced and the exhilarating moments of her rise in the sport.

2. Jersey (2022)

IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Stars : Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Director : Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri

: Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Jersey is the Hindi adaptation of its 2019 Telugu counterpart featuring South superstar Nani. It unfolds the tale of a retired cricketer grappling with financial turmoil. Driven by his son's dream of possessing a revered cricket jersey, he embarks on an extraordinary comeback to the sport. This heartwarming narrative underscores the potency of dreams, the significance of second chances, and the profound lengths one can go to for their family. A truly endearing watch!

3. Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022)

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Stars : Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Arif Zakaria, Parambrata Chatterjee, Anjali Patil

: Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Arif Zakaria, Parambrata Chatterjee, Anjali Patil Director : Jayprad Desai

: Jayprad Desai Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is one of the best Cricket based Bollywood films that unfolds the life of Pravin Tambe, a leg-spinner who entered the Indian Premier League at the age of 41. This heartwarming movie acts as a poignant reminder that the pursuit of one's goals knows no age limits. A compelling choice for cricket enthusiasts and those inspired by tales of determination, Kaun Pravin Tambe? guarantees a lasting impact, resonating with viewers well beyond the end credits.

Advertisement

4. 83 (2021)

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Stars : Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Dhairya Karwa

: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Dhairya Karwa Director : Kabir Khan

: Kabir Khan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix / Hotstar

Many regard 83 as one of the best cricket films of Indian cinema, and rightly so. It stands as an exhilarating biographical sports film, plunging audiences into the victorious odyssey of the Indian national cricket team during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This cinematic gem revitalizes a world that had lost faith in Team India, only to witness an incredible turnaround on the cricket field. A saga of resilience, steadfast determination, and an unshakeable belief in the seemingly impossible, 83 enthralls viewers with its compelling narrative of grit and glory.

5. Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)

IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Stars : Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mayuresh Prem, Anjali Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar

: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mayuresh Prem, Anjali Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar Director : James Erskine

: James Erskine Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a Bollywood film/documentary that chronicles the life of Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian cricketer. Featuring Sachin Tendulkar as the narrator, the film traces his remarkable journey from a young boy to becoming one of the greatest cricketers in history.

6. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Stars : Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla

: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla Director : Neeraj Pandey

: Neeraj Pandey Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a compelling biopic in the genre of Indian Movies on Cricket. It traces the remarkable journey of Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, portrayed by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. From a budding cricketer in Ranchi to the triumphant leader of the Indian Cricket Team, the film honors Dhoni's life, love, and unwavering determination. The adrenaline-pumping ICC Cricket World Cup Final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium takes center stage, showcasing Sushant's brilliant portrayal.

Advertisement

7. Azhar (2016)

IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Stars : Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Nargus Fakhri, Lara Dutta

: Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Nargus Fakhri, Lara Dutta Director : Tony D'Souza

: Tony D'Souza Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Azhar explores the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team. Regarded as one of the best Bollywood cricket movies, it offers a genuine portrayal of a professional cricketer's life, shedding light on the intricacies and challenges inherent in the journey.

8. Kai Po Che (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Stars : Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Manav Kaul

: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Manav Kaul Director : Abhishek Kapoor

: Abhishek Kapoor Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Derived from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che narrates the tale of three friends who establish a cricket academy for aspiring players. Amidst an earthquake, political instability, and communal riots, they strive to realize their ambitions. The film delves into themes of friendship, ambition, and betrayal, offering a compelling choice for those who enjoy a blend of drama and sports.

9. Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Stars : Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Ritvik Sahore, Satyadeep Mishra

: Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Ritvik Sahore, Satyadeep Mishra Director : Rajesh Mapuskar

: Rajesh Mapuskar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar / Amazon Prime

Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a heartwarming and light-hearted Bollywood cricket film. It follows Rusy, a man who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of playing at Lord’s Cricket Ground, including stealing a Ferrari. The story takes a delightful turn when they realize the stolen car belongs to none other than cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

10. Patiala House (2011)

IMDb Rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Stars : Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia Director : Nikkhil Advani

: Nikkhil Advani Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Patiala House unfolds as a family drama centered on Gattu, who passionately embraces cricket despite his father's disdain for the sport. When he earns a spot on an English cricket team, Gattu faces a crucial decision between pursuing his dreams and honoring his father's wishes.

Advertisement

11. Dil Bole Hadipaa! (2009)

IMDb Rating : 4.7/10

: 4.7/10 Stars : Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Dhillon

: Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Dhillon Director : Anurag Singh

: Anurag Singh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Dil Bole Hadippa! is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of cricket. The story revolves around Veera, a cricket enthusiast from Punjab, who aspires to join the men's cricket team for the World Cup. In order to pursue her dream, she disguises herself as a man and becomes part of the team, all while unexpectedly falling in love with the coach, Rohan.

12. Victory (2009)

IMDb Rating : 3.8/10

: 3.8/10 Stars : Harman Baweja, Amrita Rao, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Dalip Tahil

: Harman Baweja, Amrita Rao, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Dalip Tahil Director : Ajit Pal Mangat

: Ajit Pal Mangat Where to watch/OTT Platform: MX Player

Victory is the ultimate cricket fan's dream movie, featuring a squad of cricket legends—Allan Border, Tony Greig, Mohinder Amarnath, Brett Lee, Mike Hussey, Smith, and many more. The story follows Vijay Shekhawat, a dude who's all about making it big in the Indian cricket team. He messes up big time with his overconfidence but decides to bounce back and work his way back into the game.

13. Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii (2007)

IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Stars : Rahul Bose, Zain Khan, Rajesh Khera, Nasir Khan, Manini Mishra

: Rahul Bose, Zain Khan, Rajesh Khera, Nasir Khan, Manini Mishra Director : Karanjeet Saluja

: Karanjeet Saluja Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii is this cool Bollywood cricket flick about a 13-year-old cricket fanatic named Karan. He's all about Kapil Dev's epic 175 not out in the 1983 World Cup. And guess what? He lucks out and gets his hands on the very bat Kapil used. This stroke of luck turns Karan into the youngest cricketer to represent the country. But here's the twist: just before the final match, his magic bat mysteriously disappears, and things get a bit messy.

Advertisement

14. Iqbal (2005)

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Stars : Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad

: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad Director : Nagesh Kukunoor

: Nagesh Kukunoor Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Iqbal stands out as one of the best cricket movies of Indian cinema. The film chronicles the journey of Iqbal, a deaf-mute individual with grand aspirations of achieving cricket stardom. Moving from casual backyard cricket to seeking guidance from a former cricketer grappling with personal challenges, the narrative delves into profound themes such as poverty and family dynamics.

15. Lagaan (2001)

IMDb Rating : 4.7/10

: 4.7/10 Stars : Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Dhillon

: Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Dhillon Director : Anurag Singh

: Anurag Singh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

No list of Bollywood cricket movies is complete without Lagaan. The story shows a village team's fight against the British to beat an oppressive tax system, reflecting India's spirit during the colonial era. Lagaan also mirrors cricket's history in India, embodying determination, unity, and triumph against all odds.