EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: Madhuri Dixit buys a new house in Worli, designer explains the concept of the interiors

Madhuri Dixit and Ram Nene recently shifted at a high-rise apartment in Worli having an open view to the sea. The couple is staying on the 29th floor in the apartment, getting a glimpse of the city’s skyline as also the sunrise and sunset. Reportedly, the couple has taken the house on lease with a rent of Rs 12.5 lakh per month with carpet area spread over 5500 square feet.

The house has been designed by Apoorva Shroff, and the designer was impressed by the humility of Madhuri Dixit despite being such a huge star. “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such, was the timeline,” says Apoorva.

Prod her on the brief given to her to design the house and she insists that the idea was to keep it simple, sober yet versatile. “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day,” she says. Apoorva is quick to add, “Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours.”

Apoorva signs off explaining her goal of designing the home. “The goal was for their new home to match up to their versatility and glamour, yet reflect their elegance. A mirror to their personalities,” she concludes. Check out some exclusive pictures of their home below.

