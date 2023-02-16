EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently on cloud nine. The TV actress has been receiving immense love from the audience and her fans for her successful stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was announced as the second runner-up while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up and MC Stan lifted the trophy this year. Meanwhile, it was rumoured that Priyanka has been offered Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, Dunki. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the reports are untrue.

The excitement around Dunki is sky-high. The audience is eagerly waiting to see SRK in Hirani's world. After Pathaan, people are now waiting to see King Khan in a different avatar yet again. The reports of Priyanka featuring in the film added extra excitement. But a source close to the development has rubbished the reports. A source told Pinkvilla, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Priyanka spilled the beans on doing Dunki with SRK. She said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both are like Gods."

Details about Dunki

SRK has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. The film announcement left everyone mighty impressed and since then people are waiting to watch the film on the big screen. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a key role. The film is slated to hit theatres in December 2023.