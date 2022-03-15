Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra Jonas sells her Rolls Royce Ghost to a Bangalore-based businessman

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra has removed one of the most expensive cars from her garage. She sold her luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost recently. Just to inform you, she had set her eyes on Rolls Royce and the car was bought by PeeCee in 2013. And now, as per information, Priyanka sold the big black & silver top car to a Banglore-based Businessman, who already owns many swanky vehicles. Since PeeCee has shifted her base to the US, the car was forever parked in the garage. Hence, she thought of selling it.

We tried reaching her team regarding the same but they were unavailable to comment. While the price at which the actor sold his car isn't known yet, the base price of Rolls Royce when she bought was Rs. 4.5 crores. Customized in elegant black with a silver top, the car has starlit ceilings and stardust carpets. The black beauty also boasts of a BMW-made 6.6-litre twin-turbo V1, which makes 563-bhp of power. And as we all know, PeeCee makes no compromise in anything.

Priyanka Chopra & her mom Madhu Chopra have been spotted using this luxurious car at Big events that happened in Mumbai.

