EXCLUSIVE: Have Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao already watched Ishq Vishk Rebound? Rohit Saraf reveals

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk (2003) is one of the most acclaimed films of them. The second installment, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is gearing up for its release, and ahead of it, the team featuring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and others sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

During the discussion, they revealed whether Shahid and Amrita reacted to Ishq Vishk Rebound or not and whether the actors have given any feedback to them.

Rohit Saraf on whether Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao reacted to Ishq Vishk Rebound or not

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Ishq Vishk Rebound team was asked whether Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao watched the film and if yes how did they react to it.

To this, Rohit Saraf who is one of the leads in the second installment, shared, "I don't think anybody has gotten to see the film. We also haven't watched it yet. It's a surprise for us also but a good surprise. But they were very very supportive of us doing Ishq Vishk Rebound and of course they were very very kind to put up stories, promote us on social media which is really really sweet."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad react to Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer

Hrithik Roshan expressed his excitement for his cousin Pashmina Roshan's film Ishq Vishk Rebound. As the trailer was released today, June 11, he reshared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "O!! This Was Amazing ! The plot. It's New ! I Love It ! "

His girlfriend Saba Azad also reacted to the trailer and penned, "Its out and its out!! Watch my pashoo's trailer nowwww!!" Expressing her excitement, she further added, "Go baby girl!! Can't waaaait aaaaaa (smile emojis) @pashminaroshan."

The trailer shows us the story of a modern love, where we see Pashmina and Rohit breaking up with their partners and realizing they are attracted to each other.

Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also casts Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in significant roles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It will hit the theatres on June 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad gush over 'baby girl' Pashmina Roshan; 'Love it'