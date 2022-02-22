EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Madan in talks with National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria – An introspective drama

After making her acting debut in Pataakha, Radhika Madan followed it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. The actress is also a part of Vishal Bhardwaj production, Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Radhika Madan has bagged another film. The actress is in talks for director Sudhanshu Saria’s upcoming film.

“It’s a strong female led film and the actress has shown keen interest in been a part of it. The talks are on, as they are discussing the dates and other logistical aspects. It will be an one of its kind introspective drama, and the shoot is expected to begin this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development. The film will be produced by Four Line Entertainment, a banner owned by Sudhanshu himself.

His 2019 psychological thriller, KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK, set in Darjeeling had won him the best non feature direction at the 67th National Film Awards. It also saw a premiere at multiple international film festivals. Sudhanshu Saria was also recently announced as the director of a high octane female led espionage, Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures.

This film too is presently in the casting stage and is expected to go on floors sometime this year. Saria’s other notable work includes the Netflix original, Loev. He is reportedly directing a show each for Amazon and Netflix at present. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

