Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Radhika Madan wins Super Stylish Maverick Star

The date June 16, 2022, marked a special day for Pinkvilla as the first-ever awards titled, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' were hosted in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Jackie Shroff to Kriti Sanon, many numerous well-known personalities from the entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field graced the event. The awards night was a starry affair and has been all over the headlines Among the various categories in which stars were honoured, the coveted Super Stylish Maverick Star was bagged by none other than Radhika Madan.

Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 drama Pataakha graced Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in a stylish avatar. For the awards night, she picked an off-shoulder pastel blue short dress that featured corset-style details and managed to wow everyone with her style. Madan has always looked like the girl next door. Her comfort-first, easy looks have ensured she fits the part well. The actress continues to be a style inspiration for millions of his fans.

One of the most promising newcomers of recent times. The actress who started off with her much-loved small-screen character Ishani Parikh in the television show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi has come a long way. She has not only impressed the critics but also proved her mettle with only movies namely Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha, Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. Recently, the actress also shared photos from Pinkvilla Style Icons and captioned them: "Style me rehne ka! Most Stylish Maverick Star. Thankyou @pinkvilla for this one."

The first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. In addition to honouring our stylish stars, a fashion show by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, a performance by Jasleen Royal, and to JugJugg Jeeyo team Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Karan grooving to their film's popular track, The Punjaabban Song alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Winners List: Find out who won what at the starry night