Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video movie poster

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Hindi

Drama
Thriller

27 Oct 2023

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Review: Radhika Madan-Nimrat Kaur's fine investigative-drama makes you introspect

Mikhil Musale's film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, starring Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur and others, now plays at select theatres near you.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Oct 26, 2023   |  11:38 PM IST
Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video now plays at select theatres near you (Credit: Maddock Films)

  • Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is an engaging investigative drama with credible performances
  • Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video now plays at select theatres near you

Plot:

Sajini Shinde (Radhika Madan) is an obedient teacher at a renowned school. An 'inappropriate' video of hers from a night club in Singapore gets accidentally uploaded with other photos on the school's page, resulting in her immediate expulsion along with other teachers part of the fiasco. The next day, a suicide note from Sajini Shinde's social media goes viral where she blames her father, her fiancé and the prinicipal (Bhagyashree) of the school where she used to teach, for the step that she takes. While Sajini's whereabouts are still not known, an immediate investigation headed by Bela (Nimrat Kaur) is carried out to know who the real culprit for Sajini's disappearance is.

What Works:

Sajini Shindi Ka Viral Video is an engaging and compelling watch that hooks you almost immediately. It is paced extremely well and classifies as a well made taut social-drama which convinces you to self-introspect. Through the investigation, the audiences will come to know of the inner turmoil that the protagonist goes through, to be a perfect daughter for her father, a perfect fianceé for her fiancé and a perfect school teacher for her school. The characters in the film are carved beautifully. The way that Sajini's disappearance plays a catylst in filtering all that's wrong with the society is truly remarkable. The suspense is well kept. The dialogues are solid. Lastly, the involvement of a range of Marathi actors adds an interesting layer to Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

What Doesn't:

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video has a few logical loopholes. It relies a lot on chances, coincidences and sudden happenings. The film may be pitched as a social-thriller but its core strength is not of that to thrill. Those who are drawn to the film for the thrill factor may be slightly disappointed. However, the film plays out well as a social satire with very credible performances.

Watch Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video's Trailer

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Performances:

Nimrat Kaur as investigative officer Bela is excellent. The actress has an electrifying screen presence. She packs a solid punch, particularly with her hard-hitting dialogues. Radhika Madan as Sajini Shinde is good. She has a bubbly presence and is very likeable but needs to work on her dialogue delivery. There are a host of performers who truly impress and leave a lasting impression like Bhagyashree as Principal Kalyani, Subodh Bhave as Sajini's father, Chinmay Mandlekar as Inspector Ram Powar, Soham Majumdar as Sajini's fiancé, Sumeet Vyas as his quick friend and advocate, Shruti Vyas as Sajini's friend Shraddha, Ashutosh Gaikwad as Sajini's brother, Sneha Raikar as Sajini's mother and Rashmi Agdekar as Sajini's roommate Chhavi among others.

Sajini Shindi Ka Viral Video Verdict:

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is a well made social satire that engages and impresses but not necessarily thrills. Powered by strong performances, tongue in cheek writing and smooth screenplay, this film is a recommended watch.

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies.

