Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana is a hottie in black; Nawaz & Radhika Madan look bright

Pinkvilla is hosting its first-ever award show ‘Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards’ tonight in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The prestigious awards ceremony will be a starry affair to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. Needless to mention, it is a star-studded affair and they have put their best fashion foot forward for the glam night. Speaking of which, just a while back, celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Madan aced the show with their presence.

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a black funky jacket and paired it with black trousers, and the handsome hunk looked dapper as he posed for the paps in all smiles. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for a maharaja suit and looked handsome. Meanwhile, the 'English Medium' actress looked gorgeous as she opted for an off-shoulder, grey mini dress, while Nushrratt Bharuccha slayed in a Kaftan dress.

Have a look at the pictures:

To note, the Jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards include names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. The jury picked the nominations for each category except the reader's choice male and female.