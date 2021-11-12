EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot on November 14; Read Deets

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most loved couples in B-town. After dating for many years, the duo is now finally getting married, and Pinkvilla has an update on this much awaited wedding. We have learnt that Raj and Patralekhaa are getting married in Chandigarh on November 14.

“After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three days event starting from November 13. They will start with the pre wedding rituals including the Mehendi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post wedding rituals on the following day. Raj and Patralekhaa have invited very close friends from the film business, and the guests will reach the venue tomorrow,” informs a source close to the development, adding that there won’t be any event in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a busy schedule ahead, and will immediately resume work after his wedding. Raj and Patralekhaa have worked together in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama, CityLights, and in the Ekta Kapoor backed web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

The wedding season in Bollywood has officially begun. Besides Raj and Patra, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also tying the knot in December in Rajasthan. Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are also getting married next month in an intimate ceremony. Earlier there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too might tie the knot in December, but the plan has been postponed for now. Reportedly, Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani is also getting married this month.

