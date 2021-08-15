EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding: Anil Kapoor to host a dinner for family and friends on Monday

On Saturday, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of immediate family and friends. According to sources, it was a traditional Indian wedding in the presence of just 30 guests, with nothing fancy, just the way the couple wanted it to be. And now, we hear that Rhea’s father, Anil Kapoor will be hosting a dinner for the newly wed on Monday.

“The family was always clear on keeping it an intimate affair. However, due to Covid-19 protocols, even the otherwise limited guest list had to be cut short. There were a lot of close family members and friends who could not attend the wedding. And for them, Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea are hosting an intimate dinner on Monday,” revealed a source. Some people from Bollywood are also expected to attend and greet the newlywed couple on Monday.

“It’s like a mini reception for the near and dear ones who couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday,” the source added. While Sonam’s wedding was among the most star-studded events with the presence of the entire B-Town, the Kapoor family went subtle with Rhea’s wedding due to the Covid-19 protocols. “Even if not for Covid, Rhea and Karan always wanted their wedding to be simple, and away from the limelight.”

Karan has known Rhea and her family for years now. He even shared a collage of pics featuring him with Rhea and Sonam wherein one pic dated back to 2006 while the other one was from 2016. It was evident that their relationship has become stronger over the years and it continues to be so. August 14 was a big day for the Kapoor family as Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani. Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow was all lit up yesterday, and it saw the entire Kapoor family coming together under one roof. Anshula Kapoor posted a picture with from last night, and Janhvi Kapoor showered love on it.

