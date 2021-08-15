Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding: Arjun Kapoor & Anshula's look gets Janhvi Kapoor's love

August 14 was a big day for the Kapoor family as Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani. Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow was all lit up yesterday, and it saw the entire Kapoor family coming together under one roof. Anshula Kapoor posted a picture with from last night, and Janhvi Kapoor showered love on it.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who were all decked up for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding yesterday, looked stunning. The brother-sister duo sure made heads turn with their ethnic attires. Arjun looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama whereas, Anshula looked gorgeous in her red lehenga. Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of her brother and sister posing for the camera in what appears to be their home. She posted a heart emoji on the picture and an evil eye sign. This is proof of the bond Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share.

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was an intimate affair, and the families have been preparing for the same for a while now. The video of Anil Kapoor personally distributing sweets to the media, posing for the shutterbugs with her hubby Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor arriving with Karan Boolani in a car with a faint sindoor and a big rock in her fingers have been doing the rounds since last night.

The Kapoor family is yet to make an official announcement on social media about the wedding.

What do you think of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks angelic in this icy blue dress; Agrees to being ‘little broken’