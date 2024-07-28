Bigg Boss OTT 3 is approaching its finale episode. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the show saw a double eviction, with Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey getting eliminated in the second last week. Host Anil Kapoor announced that their eviction would be the last for this season.

Shivani Kumari's revelations after eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3

After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Shivani Kumari, known for her strong personality and straightforward demeanor, didn't hold back. In her vlog, she expressed disappointment over her eviction and spoke about the internal dynamics in the house.

Speaking about Vishal Pandey’s elimination, Shivani Kumari shared, “Ab game mein bacha hi kya hai. Itna ganda game hi khel rahe hai. Hum bhi nikal aaye, Vishal bhai bhi nikal aaye, Love Kataria or Sana Makbul or yahi humari team ke bache hai. (What’s left in the game now? They are playing such a dirty game. Both Vishal Bhai and I are out, and now only Love Kataria and Sana Makbul from our team are left.)”

She further said, “Hum log itna badiya kar rahe the. Itni saazish rachi jaati hai. Jitna acha group tha usme daraar dalne ki koshish kari logon ne. Armaan bhaiya toh itna mind wash karte hai sabka. Apne aap ko bahut acha samjhte hai ghar mein.”

“(We were doing great. There were so many conspiracies. People tried to create rifts in our strong group. Armaan Bhaiya manipulates everyone and thinks very highly of himself in the house.)”

Shivani Kumari said that Bigg Boss doesn't give the trophy to the one who truly deserves to win. Despite working hard and performing well, everyone was calling her rude. She alleged that the game inside the house is ‘completely messed up’, and the situation is opposite of what it seems outside.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor announced that the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will take place on August 2, 2024. On this day, the audience will finally see the winner of this season of the controversial reality show. The contestants currently in the house are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

