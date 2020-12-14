EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela to release in 5 languages; To get 2020’s widest release post lockdown

Shakeela is expected to release on Christmas this year and will feature Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Richa Chadha has been making headlines ever since she has been roped in to play South siren Shakeela in her biopic. The movie has been one of the most anticipated movies and will present Richa in a different avatar. Interestingly, the makers have released the teaser of the movie lately and it garnered a thunderous response. To note, while several films have made their way to OTT platform for a release given the COVID 19 pandemic, Shakeela will be hitting the theatres this year. And as everyone is looking forward to Shakeela’s release, it is reported the makers are planning to give the movie a wide release.

According to the sources, Shakeela makers are releasing the move in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – simultaneously. Helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, Shakeela will be getting the biggest release for any movie post lockdown. In fact, Shakeela is taking a leap of faith to bring the audience back to the theatres. Talking about the same, director Inderjit Lankesh stated, "Shakeela is truly a labour of love and commitment to show Shakeela’s story which is iconic is so many ways. Her story is almost folklore today, but the truth is that so much happened to her while she soared to success from nothing and then came back to nothing again. I’m happy that our producers are releasing the film so widely, gives me the confidence to know that it’s a film that will appeal to the larger masses. To release in so many languages was important because that was the power of Shakeela."

Apart from Richa, the movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in a key role. The makers are eyeing for a Christmas release for Shakeela. It will be interesting to see how the movie will fare at the box office.

