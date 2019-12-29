EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Roy opens up on Kushal Punjabi's suicide, says, 'We take our minds for granted'

While many television actors expressed shock, many others were questioned why Punjabi did not reach out for help. Read on to know what Rohit Roy has to say.

The film and television industry was left shaken when news of actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide surfaced. While many television actors expressed shock, many others were questioned why Punjabi did not reach out for help. The discussion steered towards mental health and how Punjabi seemed to be completely normal from the outside. We spoke to actor Rohit Roy who also echoed similar thoughts and urged for people to seek help if the need arises. Speaking about depression in particular, Roy said, "In today’s age of beautifully packaged human beings, we spend lakhs to fortify our bodies but take our minds for granted. We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments."

He added, "Sadly, in India, people, especially actors, refuse to seek help because some believe seeing a psychiatrist is frowned upon. People suffering from depression refuse to take medication or go to a therapist saying 'pagal thodi hun main', and in the process alienate themselves and become more and more lonely."

While this episode has left Roy equally shaken, he said, "I urge anyone battling depression or any other mental issues to reach out at the very onset. Don’t wait for it to pass.. it won’t. Seek counsel, talk to your family and friends, mental issues are nothing to be embarrassed about. I urge the government to open many more help centers which are widely advertised and easily accessible. If there is a movement to eradicate Polio, why can’t we launch something similar to reach out to people suffering from mental illness and those in need of help?!"

