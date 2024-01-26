Karmma Calling Review: Raveena Tandon-Namrata Sheth's revenge-drama has a delicious plot but poor performances

Plot:

Anamika (Namrata Sheth) and her father Satyajeet (Rohit Roy), a business tycoon, are wronged by a bunch of opulent families in the island of Alibaug, with the latter being ripped-off of all his self respect in the eyes of the citizens of the nation. Anamika returns to the island after over a decade with a different name, Karma Talwar, to seek revenge from all those who wronged her father and shattered her family. Karma, very quickly, moves up the ranks in the posh neighbourhood. Former actress Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), who was majorly responsible for the fate of Anamika's father Satyajeet years back, is among the first ones to find something suspicious about Karma's actions.

What works for Karmma Calling:

The plot and screenplay of Karmma Calling is extremely engaging. The American hit show 'Revenge' has been adapted suitably for Indian viewers. The cliffhanger end to the first season of Karmma Calling leaves one wanting for more. Obviously, for those who have watched the American show, there is nothing very different or new to watch in the Indian adaptation. (Carrying on with the strengths of the show...) There is absolutely no compromise in terms of scale and vision. The production design is solid and the editing is sharp. The talent part of the show carry themselves with a lot of grace and panache. Lastly, the fashion designers on the show have done an impressive job. Namrata Sheth and Raveena Tandon's wardobes standout.

What doesn't work for Karmma Calling:

The acting performances in Karmma Calling are a major turn-off. None of the actors are able to add anything substantial onto the table and enhance the look and feel of the show. It is the adapted story that actually coaxes one to keep watching even though the show gets off to a jittery start before finding its own. Karmma Calling is filmed very much like an Indian soap opera. Those who enjoy the drama in Indian soap operas can like the show but those who are not into Indian soap operas may find it difficult to wholeheartedly surrender to the show and its vision. Not everyone's presence in the show is aptly justified and there are characters whose parts feel underwritten. It is probably the season 2 where things get better.

Performances in Karmma Calling:

Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari is just about alright. Her potential as a performer remains undiscovered through the seven episodes of the show.

Namrata Sheth as Anamika/Karma Talwar fails to impress as an actor. Her dialogue delivery is just too bland throughout the show.

Varun Sood's character of Ahaan Kothari feels underwritten as a result of which his performance doesn't standout.

Waluscha D'Souza does fine.

Other supporting actors in Karmma Calling do a decent job with whatever little they have to play with.

Verdict of Karmaa Calling:

Karmma Calling runs on some solid drama but gets bogged down by actor performances. Audiences who enjoy Indian TV Soaps may most likely like the Indian adaptation of Revenge while those not into them can either avoid it or watch the original version instead.

Season 1 of Karmma Calling ends with promise and the makers would hope to build on it going forward.

