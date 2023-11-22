EXCLUSIVE Rohit Roy on bagging Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: 'My character is combination of Singham and Simba'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant and popular actor Rohit Roy is all set to make a comeback on television, the fiction genre with Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor and he opened up about signing the show, his character in the show, and his bond with Karanvir Bohra.

Rohit Roy on his character in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

He said, "I play the character of DCP Avinash Saxena. He is a very cool and quirky guy. He is extremely good at his work and he also works beyond the boundaries of law. His mantra in life is very simple. His there to bring criminals to justice but he would bend the law whenever required. He does not believe in working within the boundaries."

"He is always working in the grey areas. He believes that if you think as a criminal, you'll be able to comprehend and crack the case and that's what he does in Raghav's death case. He is an extremely fun character to play. He is not your regular, straightforward, and angry cop or a funny cop. I'd say he is a combination of Singham and Simba and that's what's very interesting," the actor added.

Have a look at Rohit Roy and Karanvir Bohra's reel from the sets of Saubhagyavati Bhava

Rohit Roy on what made him sign the show

Rohit Roy said, "I've always had a great bond with the Star network. My last show Sanjeevani was with them and I've been waiting for a good opportunity to work with them again. Saubhagyavati Bhava is a very well-known franchise, even though the first season of the show was telecast many years back, people still remember the cast."

He added, "I was very happy when they called me as the role is extremely interesting. For me, primarily, the role offered matters the most."

The actor continued, "A lot of people ask me why I don't do television and one of the reasons is that I want to do something that would make audiences sit up and watch. Everything fell in place with this one and I'm happy that I'm on board."

Rohit Roy on bond with Karanvir Bohra

He added, "That's also one of the reasons I wanted to do Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. Karanvir Bohra is more than a co-actor. He is a dear friend. I've known him for more than two decades. He is like a younger brother. What I love about him is that he is a powerful performer but he doesn't take things too seriously. He is a lot of fun to work with him."

"The moment I signed the show, he was the first one to message me and express his happiness. I don't know anybody else on the show, I only knew Karan and now I met Amandeep too, she is again a very talented actress and fun to hang with. In one day, I'm quite happy to have settled in and that's also because of Karan making sure that I'm welcomed into the Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 family," Roy concluded.

