EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf to play Hrithik Roshan’s brother in Vikram Vedha

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Radhika Apte has come on board as the female lead in the and fronted Vikram Vedha. The actress plays the role of a lawyer in this gangster drama. And now, we have another casting update on the film. Pinkvilla has learnt that Rohit Saraf has come on board to play a key role in this Pushkar – Gayatri directorial.

“Rohit Saraf will be playing the character of Hrithik Roshan aka. Vedha’s brother in the film. The paperwork is done and the actor has already started prepping for his part in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Vikram Vedha is all gearing up to go on floors by end of September. The pre-production work is currently going on in full swing, and all the indoor and outdoor shooting spots have been locked.

Both Hrithik and Saif have undergone their look tests and Hrithik is currently training to get his diction and body language right. He has also been hitting the gym to attain a perfect physique for the portrayal of a dreaded gangster. “He is excited to explore this space,” the source added.

The Vikram Vedha shoot is expected to be wrapped up by December 2021 as the film is gearing up for a Gandhi Jayanti 2022 opening. It’s produced by Neeraj Pandey with Reliance Entertainment. After wrapping up Vikram Vedha, Hrithik reunites with his Bang Bang and War director, Sidharth Anand on Fighter. He teams up for the first time with in this Aerial based Action Thriller, and the film takes off sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The Viacom 18 production is set for a Republic Day 2023 release in cinema halls across the globe.

There’s also Krrish 4 that’s in the works for Hrithik, alongside Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is in the scripting stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.

