EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte in talks to play a lawyer in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha

The collaboration of and on the Vikram Vedha remake has generated the right amount of buzz in the film trade. It’s gearing up for a September 30 release and the makers are targeting to take the film on floors within the next 2 months. And now we have learnt that the makers have initiated a conversation with Radhika Apte for a key role in this gangster drama.

“Apart from the two leads, Vikram Vedha has another key character of a lawyer and the team is in talks with Radhika Apte for the same. It’s a complex character, with multiple dimensions – that of a wife to a cop (Saif Ali Khan) and a lawyer to the gangster (Hrithik Roshan). Given her acting abilities, the makers feel she is the best fit for the aforementioned role,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the paperwork and other aspects are expected to be done soon.

The gangster drama marks the directorial debut of Pushkar and Gayatri in Bollywood and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment with Neeraj Pandey. While the music is composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the lyrics and dialogues are written by Manoj Muntashir. Saif and Radhika have previously worked together in the web show, Sacred Games and also the thriller, Baazaar. However, this would be the first collaboration of Apte with Hrithik.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik’s upcoming projects include the Siddharth Anand directed Fighter with , and the fourth instalment of his superhero franchise, Krrish. He is also in talks for his digital debut with Hotstar for The Night Manager and discussing Ramayana with Madhu Mantena. Saif on the other hand is presently shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai, and will soon be seen in the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, which is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Hotstar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.

